Hakan Calhanoglu could miss Inter Milan’s Champions League quarter-final with Benfica next month after the Serie A club said on Thursday the Turkey midfielder had suffered a thigh injury.

In a statement, Inter said tests near Milan revealed Calhanoglu had pulled a muscle in his right thigh and that “his condition would be reassessed in the coming days”.

Calhanoglu was substituted in the first half of Turkey’s 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Croatia on Tuesday.

