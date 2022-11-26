Two weeks away from a visit to Malta by Italian football giants Inter and Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) officially launched the event which brings both clubs, as well as Maltese side Gżira United, together for a set of friendlies.

In a press conference, MTA CEO Carlo Micallef said the fact that both Inter and RB Salzburg will be visiting the islands is a boost to Malta’s name.

“In the past few years, the Malta Tourism Authority – under the direction of the Tourism Ministry – has invested a lot in the promotion of our country through sport tourism,” Micallef explained.

“One of the areas we have worked on is bringing international clubs to Malta for training camps and tournaments. In fact, one of the tournaments we organized, was the Visit Malta Women’s Tournament, was the only one to take place in winter during the (COVID-19) Omicron variant –when the rest of the world was stagnant.

“This is one area that besides attracting interest towards our country, is also the perfect platform for promotion through teams like Inter and Salzburg both of whom have enormous fan bases all around the world.

