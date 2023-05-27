Inter Milan secured their place in next season’s Champions League with a 3-2 win over Atalanta which showed some fine form heading into the final of Europe’s top club competition next month.

Simone Inzaghi’s side rose to second in Serie A with an entertaining win over Atalanta after an early blitz from Romelu Lukaku and Nicolo Barella followed by Lautaro Martinez’s simple finish in the 77th minute.

Inter are eight points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta, whose top four hopes are now over for the season, and looked in fine fettle with English champions Manchester City awaiting them in Istanbul on June 10.

More details on SportsDesk.