Inter reached the Italian Cup final on Wednesday after beating Juventus 1-0 to go through to next month’s showpiece 2-1 on aggregate.

Federico Dimarco poked home the only goal of an underwhelming game at the San Siro, meeting Nicolo Barella’s pass which was intended for Edin Dzeko and rolling past Mattia Perin.

It was the Italian’s fifth goal of the season for his boyhood club and one which continues Inter’s cup campaign.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have already won the Italian Super Cup and will have the chance to retain the Italian Cup in Rome on May 24, most likely against Fiorentina.

They are also preparing for a blockbuster derby with Milan in the Champions League semi-finals.

