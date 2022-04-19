Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter beat city rivals Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup final, where they will face either Juventus or Fiorentina.

The semi-final second leg was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first fixture.

Simone Inzaghi’s men will take on the winners of Wednesday’s other semi-final, which Juventus lead 1-0 after the first leg, at the Stadio Olimpico on May 11.

