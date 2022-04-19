Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter beat city rivals Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup final, where they will face either Juventus or Fiorentina.
The semi-final second leg was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first fixture.
Simone Inzaghi’s men will take on the winners of Wednesday’s other semi-final, which Juventus lead 1-0 after the first leg, at the Stadio Olimpico on May 11.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us