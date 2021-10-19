Inter got their Champions League campaign up and running on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over surprise package Sheriff Tiraspol which boosted their chances of getting to the knockout stage for the first time in a decade.
Simone Inzaghi’s side were under pressure for a good result after picking up a single point from their first two fixtures in this season’s competition.
Goals from Edin Dzeko, Arturo Vidal and Stefan de Vrij put them two points behind Group D leaders Sheriff.
“We put in the performance that we needed to, they came here with a lot of enthusiasm after two wins,” Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us