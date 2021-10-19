Inter got their Champions League campaign up and running on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over surprise package Sheriff Tiraspol which boosted their chances of getting to the knockout stage for the first time in a decade.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were under pressure for a good result after picking up a single point from their first two fixtures in this season’s competition.

Goals from Edin Dzeko, Arturo Vidal and Stefan de Vrij put them two points behind Group D leaders Sheriff.

“We put in the performance that we needed to, they came here with a lot of enthusiasm after two wins,” Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta