Antonio Conte’s Inter head for Fiorentina on Friday hoping to bounce back from their Italian Cup setback against Juventus and keep pace with title rivals AC Milan.

Inter, two points behind leaders Milan, can provisionally pull ahead of their city rivals who host lowly Crotone on Sunday.

Behind the Milan teams champions Juventus and Roma go head-to-head for third place.

Inter are reeling after a Cristiano Ronaldo double gave Juve a 2-1 Italian Cup semi-final, first leg win at the San Siro on Tuesday, with the return trip next week.

