Inter set up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate.
Simone Inzaghi’s side will face local rivals Milan in the last four thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa which ensured straight-forward qualification.
Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe’s top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010.
Inter had come into Wednesday’s clash in a miserable run of form in which their only win in their last eight had come in last week’s first leg in Portugal.
The win set up two mouth-watering clashes with Milan next month after the Italian champions saw off Napoli on Tuesday night.
Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us