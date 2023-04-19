Inter set up a blockbuster derby in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw with Benfica saw the Italians through 5-3 on aggregate.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will face local rivals Milan in the last four thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa which ensured straight-forward qualification.

Both Milan giants are trying to become the first Serie A side to win Europe’s top club competition since Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010.

Inter had come into Wednesday’s clash in a miserable run of form in which their only win in their last eight had come in last week’s first leg in Portugal.

The win set up two mouth-watering clashes with Milan next month after the Italian champions saw off Napoli on Tuesday night.

