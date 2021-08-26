Argentina’s Joaquin Correa on Thursday signed for Inter from Lazio as the Italian champions continue to rebuild after losing two of their biggest stars this summer.

In a statement sent to the Italian stock exchange, Lazio said forward Correa has rejoined his former coach Simone Inzaghi on a season-long loan worth five million euros ($5.9 million) plus one million in performance-related add-ons which will then automatically turn into a permanent sale for another 25 million euros.

The 27-year-old, who featured as a substitute three times in Argentina’s Copa America triumph this summer, has reportedly signed a five-year contract with Inter, who are yet to announce the deal.

