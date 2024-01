Inter Milan have signed Canadian international midfielder Tajon Buchanan from Belgian side Club Brugge, the Italian league leaders announced on Friday.

Buchanan, who has committed himself until 2028, cost Inter a reported 10 million euros ($10.9 million).

Buchanan, 24, began his professional career with New England Revolution in the MLS before joining Club Brugge in January 2022.

