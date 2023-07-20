Juan Cuadrado has signed for Inter Milan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday as fans protested the arrival of the Colombia winger after being released by bitter rivals Juventus.

In a statement Inter said that the 35-year-old had signed a one-year deal with the San Siro club after eight years at Juve, where he won five league titles and reached the Champions League final in 2017.

“It’s an honour to be here at one of the biggest teams in Europe,” Cuadrado told Inter TV.

“I had many offers, but Italy is a second home for me. My family is very attached to this country, and there was the opportunity to stay here and play for a big team with a fantastic history.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...