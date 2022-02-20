Inter missed the chance to reclaim the Serie A summit on Sunday after falling to a 2-0 home defeat to giant-killers Sassuolo which allowed AC Milan to keep top spot.

First half strikes from Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca gave Sassuolo an impressive win at the San Siro which left Inter two points behind Milan, who had opened the door for their local rivals with Saturday’s draw at bottom side Salernitana.

It was the latest triumph for Sassuolo at one of Italy’s big three after also winning at Milan and Juventus this season.

The ball is now in Napoli’s court in an exciting three-way title race as Luciano Spalletti’s side, who sit a point behind Inter in third, can move top on goal difference with a win at Cagliari on Monday evening.

