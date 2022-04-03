Inter Milan kept their title defence alive with a 1-0 win at Juventus thanks to a controversial retaken penalty which moved them three points behind leaders AC Milan and Napoli, 3-1 winners at Atalanta.

The champions came away from the Allianz Stadium in Turin with a narrow win in a bad-tempered match decided by Hakan Calhanoglu’s spot-kick which was scored at the second attempt five minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Inter stay third and extend to four points the gap between themselves and third-placed Juve, who could find themselves 10 points off the pace with seven games remaining should Milan beat Bologna on Monday after their unbeaten league run ended at 16 matches.

