Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is facing sanctions for violating COVID-19 regulations after hosting birthday celebrations in a hotel with the party brought to an end with the arrival of the local police.

Corriere dello Sport reported that the police entered a hotel in the centre of Milan around three in the morning and found the Belgian striker celebrating his birthday after the 3-1 win over Roma.

The newspaper reveals Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic and Ashley Young were among the 24 people identified at the party, including the manager of the hotel restaurant, who organised the event.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta