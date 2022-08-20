Inter made it two from two in Serie A with Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Spezia on Romelu Lukaku’s return to the San Siro, while Domenico Berardi fired Sassuolo to a 1-0 win over Lecce.

Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa struck in front of a large and enthusiastic home crowd to ensure a perfect six points for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter as they bid to reclaim the league title from local rivals AC Milan.

Champions Milan make the short trip to Atalanta on Sunday in the weekend’s headline match.

Lukaku might not have scored in front of his adoring fans before being substituted in the 68th minute, but he was key to Inter’s first two goals.

His perfect knock-down from Nicolo Barella’s clipped pass allowed Martinez to break the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, lashing home his opening goal of the season.

It was the first sign of the rebirth of a partnership which devastated Serie A during Lukaku’s first spell at Inter before his disastrous big-money move to Chelsea last summer.

Click here for full story