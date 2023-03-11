Inter missed the chance to cut Napoli’s huge lead at the top of Serie A lead on Friday after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Spezia.

Goals from Daniel Maldini and M’Bala Nzola either side of a Romelu Lukaku penalty handed fourth-from-bottom Spezia a crucial victory in their bid to avoid the drop.

But the defeat was another bodyblow to Inter’s faint hopes of overhauling Napoli at the top of the table.

Napoli are now 15 points clear of second-placed Inter at the top of the table and have played one game less.

Inter paid the price for failing to take the chances which came their way, with Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez having a penalty saved by Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski after 15 minutes.

