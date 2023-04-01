Inter slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by Fiorentina on Saturday as Giacomo Bonaventura’s second-half goal dealt a blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League from Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who will face Benfica in this season’s Champions League quarter-finals, remain in third place.

But they are only two points clear of AC Milan and fifth-placed Atalanta who beat Cremonese 3-1 earlier Saturday, with Roma one point further behind ahead of their game against Sampdoria on Sunday.

Inter, who won the title two seasons ago, have now lost three successive matches in Serie A and four of their last five.

