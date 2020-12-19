Inter target top spot in Serie A on Sunday at home against promoted Spezia as league leaders Milan face a tricky trip to Sassuolo.

Inter are just one point behind their city rivals after picking up a fifth consecutive league win against Napoli midweek.

Antonio Conte’s side have gained four points on Milan in the last two league games with their focus now on a first league title since 2010 after their European exit.

“It makes me smile when an obligation is talked about,” said Conte of the pressure to deliver the ‘Scudetto’ to save Inter’s season.

“There are many teams who want to be protagonists. They start with the aim of trying to win, but, in the end, only one does.

“In the last nine years, the same side has always won, which is why I smile when I hear ‘obligation’. We want to improve.”

