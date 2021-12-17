Inter have terminated the contract of midfielder Christian Eriksen, the reigning Serie A champions announced.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 and was fitted with a heart-starting device, something which prevents him from playing in Italy.

“We can still remember that moment, of excitement mixed with expectation,” a letter to Eriksen released by Inter read. “When you’re waiting for something you know will be good, you almost want to wait a bit longer so you can enjoy it more.

“Jan. 28, 2020: the curtains were raised at La Scala theatre, the stage where first appearances are always special. And when class met elegance, Christian Eriksen and Inter, it couldn’t be anything but special. There was the Danish maestro weaving his magic in our midfield.

