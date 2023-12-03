Inter Milan maintained a two-point lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday after running out convincing 3-0 winners at Napoli, whose title defence already appears on its last legs.

Beautifully taken goals from Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella and Marcus Thuram pushed Inter back above closest challengers Juventus, who briefly held top spot after beating Monza on Friday.

Sunday’s thumping was a show of force from Inter who illustrated why they are favourites to win a 20th league title, last season’s losing Champions League finalists looking set for another memorable season.

Napoli are now 11 points off the pace and travel to Juve next weekend in a match which could end any realistic hope of the champions retaining the Scudetto before the calendar year is out.

