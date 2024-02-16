Inter stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to 10 points on Friday after cruising past sorry Salernitana 4-0 ahead of their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Simone Inzaghi looks increasingly likely to claim the first league title of his coaching career with a rampant Inter team who made short work of rock-bottom Salernitana.

Star strike partnership Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez set Inter on their way with two goals in the space of two first-half minutes, before Denzel Dumfries tapped home the third five minutes before the break and Marko Arnautovic completed the scoring late on.

It was yet another show of force from Inter who started with a line-up close to Inzaghi’s favoured starting XI and want to beat local rivals Milan to 20 league crowns.

Juventus can cut the deficit back to seven with a game more played if they win at struggling Verona on Saturday.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...