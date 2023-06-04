Inter warmed up for the Champions League final with Saturday’s 1-0 win at Torino which ensured that they would finish the Serie A season in third place.

Marcelo Brozovic struck the only goal of the game in the 37th minute in Turin when he turned on the edge of the area and lashed in his third of the season, earning Inter their 11th win from their last 12 matches.

Simone Inzaghi’s side, who face Manchester City in Istanbul next weekend, moved into second with the win but were immediately bumped down a spot by Lazio who won 2-0 at Empoli.

Inter were already sure of competing in next season’s edition of Europe’s top club competition and are now 11 points above fifth-placed Atalanta.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt