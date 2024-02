Inter Milan won Sunday’s highly-anticipated Serie A title clash with Juventus 1-0 to move four points clear of their closest rivals for the Scudetto.

Simone Inzaghi’s side prevailed in a tense clash at the San Siro thanks to Federico Gatti’s own goal eight minutes before half-time.

Home fans who packed the stands for the biggest match of the season roared in delight as Inter put daylight between themselves and Juve with their sixth straight win in all competitions.

More details on SportsDesk.