INTER 4

Mkhitaryan 20, 72

Acerbi 42

Carboni 90

SALZBURG 0

INTER

S. Handanovic (73 A. Cordaz); R. Gagliardini (86 T. Guercio), E. Dzeko (73 J. Zuberek), R. Bellanova (80 N. Biral), F. Acerbi (86 A. Fontanarosa), H. Calhanoglu (46 K. Asllani), H. Mkhitaryan (80 A. Stankovic), N. Barella (73 V. Carboni), F. Dimarco (46 R. Gosens), M. Skriniar (86 S. Di Pentima), A. Bastoni (86 A. Pelamatti).

SALZBURG

N. Mantl (46 A. Stjeskal); S. Baidoo (75 K. Piatwoski), D. Kameri (63 R. Hofer), N. Seiwald (63 Z. Sano), M. Kjaergaard, K. Konate, S. Koita (32 R. Simic), L. Agyekum (63 T. Sahin), M. Wober (75 L. Wallner), A. Dedic (46 I. Van Der Brempt), Bernardo.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Inter brought their training camp in Malta to an end after defeating FC Salzburg 4-0 in an international friendly at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

In front of a sold-out crowd, Inter scored two goals in the first half to follow up Monday’s win against Gżira United.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who had a commanding showing, put Inter ahead before Francesco Acerbi doubled the lead. The former Roma player scored Inter’s third midway into the second half before youngster Valentin Carboni added Inter’s fourth and final goal.

For this game, Simone Inzaghi deployed a strong starting formation including the likes of Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar and Nicolo’ Barella.

Salzburg could not line up their best players given that majority of them are absent due to the World Cup participation and injuries.

