The rough seas that were battering the Sliema coast over the weekend put paid to plans for the Voomquest Enemed UIM V2 World Championships circuit races to take place as the adverse conditions not only would hamper the powerboats’ performance but also pose risks to the safety of the participants.

As a result, Voomquest organisers amended the sequence of events, meaning that all racing taking place would be out of competition, resulting in no championship points being awarded to racing teams.

Nonetheless, a series of match races were organised in the Grand Harbour, which thanks to the efforts of Transport Malta was closed to traffic allowing racing to take place.

The match racing system is nonetheless an exhilarating race, which was implemented for both the V2 and 3D catamaran classes and followed a simple sequence where boats raced each other in pairs.

