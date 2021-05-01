Intercomp, a leading provider of next-generation IT infrastructure, managed IT services, security, printing and cloud solutions, has announced that it has achieved the prestigious Titanium tier in the Dell Technologies Partner Programme for 2021. This achievement is the culmination of a 30-year relationship between Intercomp and Dell Technologies.

By achieving Titanium status, Intercomp has met the rigorous requirements set out by Dell Technologies in the areas of competency training and install-base, thus proving significant real-world experience across the Dell Technologies portfolio of products and solutions.

“We are very proud to be the first and only company in Malta to achieve the Dell Technologies Titanium partner status,” said John P. Casaletto, CEO of Intercomp.

“We have a very close relationship with Dell Technologies, who have always considered Intercomp to be an extension of their team. We know that we have the full power of Dell Technologies behind us, and that their commitment to our customers is unwavering.”

Founded in 1980, Intercomp is an end-to-end IT company that offers a wide range of products and services. They employ a large team of highly trained and certified individuals who can see all solutions through from pre-sales to implementation, coupled with unparalleled after-sales support.

Intercomp work with major international partners such as Dell Technologies (Titanium Partner), Microsoft (Gold Partner), Apple (Authorised Reseller), APC (Elite Partner), SonicWall (Gold Partner), VMWare (Silver Partner), Veeam (Value-Added Gold Reseller), Lexmark, SHARP, Brother and many more.

