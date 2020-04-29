The Malta-Italy interconnector will be re-engerised and put back in service on Friday, Enemalta said.

Repairs on the undersea cable, which was cut open last December, were completed in March. A specialised vessel will now bury the repaired cable in a trench on the seabed.

Since repairs were completed, the cable has been continuously overseen by guard vessels.

The Polar King, the specialised vessel entrusted with burying the cable, will arrive on the site of repair on Thursday with the necessary equipment to carry out the trenching work. During this period, the interconnector will be switched off as a precaution.

The interconnector, which connects Malta to the EU’s electricity grid through Sicily, was sliced open in December by a ship’s anchor. The extensive damage caused a nationwide blackout followed by intermittent power cuts in the ensuing days.

Following an extensive survey of the damage, spare cable to be used for repairs was loaded onto special vessels last Saturday and taken to the damage site.

Repairs are estimated to have cost €11 million, with Enemalta saying they will claim the cost through insurance.