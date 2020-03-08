The Bars Team at InterContinental Malta in St Julian’s is continuously seeking ways to push boundaries and challenge the local beverage culture status quo. Their latest effort is the opening of The Brass Bar, found in the hotel’s lobby area.

The jaw-dropping bar is stocked with priceless bottles of the finest spirits, all tended to by the award-winning bars team. The menu offers a wide selection of hot chocolates, coffees and classic cocktails which are given a unique and classy twist.

Food and beverage manager Rodney Pisani said: “We are excited to have launched our new outlet at InterContinental Malta. We didn’t want to simply open a new lobby bar, but we wanted to elevate it with an experience. We invite all to come, try and enjoy.”

For more information, visit www.malta.intercontinental.com.