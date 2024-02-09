InterContinental Malta is a participant in an upcoming episode of ABC’s The Bachelor. This episode will feature the resort, which the newest bachelor, Joey Graziadei, and the women vying for his heart, will call home during their week in Malta. This episode of The Bachelor will air Monday, February 12, at 8/7c, on ABC and be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole America’s hearts on season 20 of The Bachelorette with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion for others. Throughout his time on The Bachelorette, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.

As the bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing, and ending his days watching the sunset, but knows he has much more love to give and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life.