This year’s World Travel Awards ceremony and gala dinner recently took place in the stunning Belmond Reid’s Palace, Madeira, Portugal, and was packed with an outstanding audience consisting of the travel industry’s elite, international senior tourism leaders and consumer travellers.

The World Travel Awards are the ultimate travel recognition, celebrating companies and organisations that have consistently pushed the boundaries of industry excellence in pro­duct and service. They underline the exceptional profess­iona­lism, care and deter­mination that teams must deliver and maintain daily when caring for guests’ needs.

InterContinental Malta is honoured to have been awarded Malta’s Leading Resort for the second year in a row and Malta’s Leading Hotel Suite at the World Travel Awards 2019.

In response to winning these prestigious awards, Lior Bebera, cluster general manager, said: “It is indeed an honour for us to receive not one, but two impressive awards. We are delighted to have been recognised by our guests, business partners, friends and followers and thank them greatly. These awards are a demonstration of the continu­ed consistency, hard work and level of service shown by all our team and it is with great pride that these acknowledgements are announced.”

InterContinental Malta is now well placed to continue providing its guests with ever increasing levels of service, ensuring at all times personalised and memorable experiences. The hotel is geared up for the future and will continue to passionately strive for further accolades and success.