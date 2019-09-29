As part of a league of five competitions held throughout the year, the Sailor Jerry Cocktail Competition was held earlier this month. The event was co-hosted by the Maltese Bartenders Guild, a non-political, non-union NGO committed to enhancing the bartending skills that make up an integral part of Malta’s tourism industry.

Five members of the InterContinental Malta Bars Team took part and won the top five positions. Five unique cocktails were created specifically for the night, using the finest ingredients, with Sailor Jerry as a compulsory component. Zdravko Mitev placed first, followed by Aleksa Stojnic, Aleksandar Zivadinovic, Andi Bejkollari and Daniele Russo.

Rodney Pisani, food and beverage manager at InterContinental Malta, said: “I am very proud of the participating team. All members are passionate, creative and always looking at making the most novel drinks and cocktails for our guests to experience. In addition to showcasing their talent, such competitions are a great opportunity to watch the team compete as one, as brothers, working stronger together.”

One can meet the hotel’s winning team at the Skyhigh Story Bar or enjoy a captivating cocktail at the Waterbiscuit Bar.