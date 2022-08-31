The fifth international conference Taboo – Transgression – Transcendence in Art and Science (TTT2023) is slated to take place at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta from September 27–29, 2023.

Including theoretical and art practice presentations, TTT2023 will continue its focus on questions about the nature of the forbidden and the aesthetics of liminality as expressed in art that uses or is inspired by technology and science.

The conference also aims to provide an uncensored space for creative transformation in the merging of science and art.

Taboo – Transgression – Transcendence, created by Dr Dalila Honorato, is based on the support of a large informal network of international researchers and practitioners that develop their activities at the edge of art and science intersections.

It is not uncommon that what seems outrageously transgressive in one moment can eventually transcend to a commonplace practice

“Since the beginning of time, taboo has traced the edges of experience,” say the conference organisers.

“Humans have always had an unorthodox relationship with rules defining the borders of knowledge and experimentation. What constitutes the limits of the accepted, however, has to be read within the ethical horizons of a specific time frame.

“It is not uncommon that what seems outrageously transgressive in one moment can eventually transcend to a commonplace practice. Limits are continuously put to test as contemporary scientific experimentation pushes forward our idea of the world, in quest for answers but also for solutions allowing us to overcome the problems present in our lives.”

The conference is currently accepting submissions from all art and research fields and cutting-edge technology in arts-based research.

Interested applicants can submit papers, posters, artworks and artist-talks between September 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023.

Visit the conference official website for more details. For more information, contact av-ttt@ionio.gr. Being for the first time co-funded by the Ionian University and the European Union, TTT2023 Malta is being organised within the framework of the project Rewilding Cultures (2022 – 2025) by the Feral Labs Network under Creative Europe.