The interest rate on late payments in business-to-business transactions has risen to 12%, the Malta Association of Credit Management said on Thursday.

The rate is calculated every six months on January 1 and July 1 on the basis of the statutory 8% plus the reference rate established by the European Central Bank.

The interest rate was 8% up to last December 31, when the ECB reference rate was 0% but as interest rates were raised, the interest rate on late payments rose to 10.5% last January and has now risen to 12%.

Malta transposed the EU directive on combating late payments in commercial transactions in 2012.

The MACM explained that suppliers of goods and services (creditors) have the right to charge interest on late payment equivalent to 8% plus the ECB reference rate from the day following the date or the end of term for payment agreed in the contract of sale.

When the payment terms are not specified in the contract of sale, the supplier of goods and services (the creditor) is entitled to interest on late payment following 30 calendar days from the date of receipt of goods or services, or thirty days from the date of invoice.

The period for payment agreed by the parties in the contract of sale may not exceed 60 calendar days. However, the parties may expressly agree for a longer period as long as the extension of time is not grossly unfair to the supplier of goods and services (creditor).

A supplier of goods and services (creditor) may proceed with the claim for late payment against the client (debtor) without reminding the client (debtor) that the amount is due.

In the case of transactions between undertakings and public authorities, the period for payment is thirty calendar days if not expressly agreed in the contract and may not exceed 60 calendar days if fixed in the contract. However, in case the client (debtor) is a public authority which carries out economic activities of an industrial or commercial nature and if the public authority provides health care, and the payment period is not expressly fixed in the contract, the payment period may not exceed 60 calendar days.

The MACM is a not-for-profit organisation, providing a central national organisation for the promotion and protection of all credit interest pertaining to Maltese businesses.