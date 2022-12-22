The Malta Interior Design Association's members will not participate in this year’s Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards, amid accusations that the awards are of “low-entry criteria” and inappropriate naming of an award title.

“MIDA encourages the MASP team to respect the profession, raise the entry requirements, title the awards correctly and open up more relevant categories,” the association said in a strongly worded statement on Thursday.

The association’s grievances include use of the term ‘interior architecture award’, as well as the lack of formal qualifications in the entry requirements.

Use of the term 'interior architect' is regulated in many countries due to its implication of formal study.

MIDA president Davina Preca emphasised that due to the wide scope of interior architecture and design, encompassing awareness of health and safety rules, it was important to recognise the profession appropriately.

“All MIDA members are qualified both through education and experience,” she said, adding that “the planning authority should act as a benchmark for quality design and good practice, and not encourage unqualified persons to undertake works.”

The MASP Awards were launched by the Planning Authority (PA) in 2019 and are the country’s only awards for interior designers.

MIDA represents 36 qualified interior architects and designers and is a member of the European Council for Interior Architects.

Responding to complaints about a lack of formal qualification for applications, PA spokesperson Peter Gingell questioned why those “who have been working successfully in the field for 10 years” should not be able to participate.

“In the past we’ve had their members taking part and the requirements have not changed," Gingell said.

More information about the awards may be found at www.maspawards.com