The minister for active ageing has ordered an internal investigation into the state home for the elderly after an 83-year-old resident went missing this week.

Karmenu Fino, 83, has been missing since early Tuesday, when he was last seen in the Luqa area.

In a statement, minister Jo Etienne Abela said the management at the St Vincent de Paul home reported the man missing so that a search for him could be embarked upon. The minister was also informed.

"The minister ordered that this case be investigated to establish the facts and if any recommendations need to be made," the statement said.

Retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia will carry out the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man can call police on tel: 2122 4001 or 119, or visit the nearest police station.