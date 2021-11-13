An internal police call for assistant commissioner is “discriminatory in nature”, the Malta Police Union said as it registered a trade dispute with the police commissioner.

In a statement, the union said the call, issued on November 5 and closing on November 26, states that due consideration will be given to applicants who "have knowledge and proven relevant work experience in financial crime investigations".

This, the union said, is discriminatory with officers who never served in the field of financial crime.

The call also requires applicants to submit ‘’a three-year plan outlining vision for a specific operational area of their choice, incorporating elements of financial crime investigations...’’

The union pointed out that while the call was issued as a general one, it includes specific elements which only a few officers are familiar with and which are acquired by time and professional experience.

In view of this, the specification to financial crime should either be removed or a specific call for assistance commissioner in the field of financial crime should be issued.