An alert from a United State-based organisation led to the arrest of a St Paul’s Bay pensioner over his alleged involvement in “extreme child porn”, a court heard on Saturday.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil told the court that investigations resulted in the arrest of 73-year-old Publius Said who was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Charmaine Galea.

Said was charged with possession of what the inspector described as “extreme child pornography” and with the misuse of electronic communications equipment.

Busuttil said the alleged crimes took place in November last year and the preceding months.

Said pleaded not guilty and had his request for bail denied by the court. He was remanded in custody.

The inspector told the court that the Maltese police began investigating the case after receiving an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, based in Virginia. This organisation is a private, non-profit corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimisation.

NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

He said NCMEC informed the Maltese authorities about pornographic videos showing extreme, violent sexual abuse carried out on very young children. This footage was allegedly downloaded by Said.

Sources said the police found four of these videos on electronic devices owned by Said.

In court, Said claimed that the arrest and the arraignment were all part of a “frame-up by the Amercians” as he was being escorted to the Corradino Correctional Facility where he will stay until his case is appointed and a first sitting set.

Lawyer Carmel Gatt appeared for Said.