Maltese referees Ishmael Barbara and Philip Farrugia has been handed an international appointment by UEFA in this week’s club competitions.

Barbara has been appointed to control the UEFA Europa Conference League match between FH Hafnarfjördur and Sligo Rovers FC, of Ireland, in Hafnarfjördur, Iceland.

The contest will take place on Thursday, kick-off time 20:00, at the Kaplakrikavöllur Stadium.

Barbara will be assisted by Roberto Vella and Duncan Sultana as assistant referees, whereas Darryl Agius will act as fourth official.

