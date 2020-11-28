Malta international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo has been confirmed to officiate in Turkey for the first FIBA Euro League Women bubble schedule.

His officiating commitments in Istanbul on December 1-4 feature Group B games for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Asvel from France, Gdynia from Poland and Prague from the Czech Republic. The sides will be playing three rounds of games in a bubble under FIBA’s strictly imposed covid-19 protocols.

Another similar bubble will be held in Istanbul while the rest of the groups’ matches will be taking place in Spain and Hungary.

