The Malta Football Association’s work in the refereeing sector allied with the dedication and commitment of the match officials are producing the desired results as Maltese referees will officiate five international games in a five-day period during this international week.

On Friday 15th November, FIFA referee Alan Mario Sant will take charge of the UEFA Under-21 Group C qualifier between Austria and Kosovo at the Keine Sorgen Arena in Reid im Innkreis, Austria. Sant will be assisted by FIFA assistant referees Roberto Vella and Luke Portelli, while elite referee Alex Johnson will be making his debut in competitive international football as fourth official.

FIFA referee Trustin Farrugia Cann, assisted by FIFA assistant referees Jurgen Spiteri and Christopher Francalanza, will control the international friendly match between Lithuania and New Zealand at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius on Sunday 17th November. The host association has appointed Gediminas Mazeika as fourth official.

On Monday 18th November, FIFA referee Fyodor Zammit will control the U-21 friendly match between Hungary and Austria at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. FIFA assistant referees Alan Camilleri and Mitchell Scerri are part of the refereeing team for this friendly with Peter Solymosi, from Hungary, acting as fourth official.

Another prestigious appointment for local match officials takes place on Tuesday, 19th November when 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia meet Georgia in a friendly match at the Aldo Drosina Stadium in Pula.

This match has been entrusted to Alan Mario Sant who will be assisted by FIFA assistant referees Duncan Sultana and Luke Portelli. Croatian referee Marin Vidulin has been appointed as fourth Official.

On the same day, Trustin Farrugia Cann will officiate the friendly match at the Podgorica City Stadium between Montenegro and Belarus. The refereeing team for this match also includes Jurgen Spiteri and Christopher Francalanza as assistant referees while the Football Association of Montenegro has appointed Jovan Kaludjerovic as fourth official.