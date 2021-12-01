While many coaches despise the international break, particularly due to the drop in momentum some teams experience upon return, Lija Athletic coach Joseph Galea believes it was the perfect opportunity for his side to regroup after a disappointing start to the season.

Galea believes this could have been important for his side as they won 4-3 against Marsaxlokk on Saturday in a game which provided no less than seven goals, with Lija down to 10 men in the second half.

Lija, who dropped from the Premier League after last season’s abrupt end, have heavily invested in their squad’s players but this has not reaped its benefits so far as the side had only four points to show in five game before last weekend’s win.

However, coach Galea believes the few weeks of break from competitive matches have served as a boost because the players have gotten to know each other better and this has given them a steadier base to work on.

