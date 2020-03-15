Accomplished cellist Lucie Kucharova will perform what is considered to be among Bach’s greatest achievements, the famous Bach Cello Suites. These are to be played during a lunchtime concert held at St Catherine of Italy, Valletta on Tuesday.

Kucharova will be performing one of the most profound classical works. As usual in a baroque musical suite, each suite starts with a prelude and all the other movements are based around baroque dance types. The cello suites are structured in six movements each: prelude, allemande, courante, sarabande, two minuets or two bourrées or two gavottes, and a final gigue.

The Bach Cello Suites lunchtime concert will be held at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta on Tuesday at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets will be available prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or on 7968 0952. For more information, visit barocco-malta.com.