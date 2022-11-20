A Christmas fair at the InterContinental Malta last Monday smashed all expectations by raising over €14,000 for SOAR and FIDEM.

Organised by the Association of International Women in Malta (AIWM), it treated over 1,700 visitors to Dutch singer Thijs de Bree, Santa, Greek dancing, demonstrations ranging from silk painting to ancient Polish medieval candle-making, as well as 35 carefully chosen artisans selling a wide range of beautiful items.

The fair welcomed some 1,700 visitors. One of the stalls at the fair. One of the 35 artisans at the fair selling a range of beautiful jewellery. Even Santa Claus made an appearance.

The association chose to support SOAR in their work enabling survivors of violence in intimate relationships to pick up the pieces and bounce back with resilience.

FIDEM was the other priority for its valuable contribution to providing life-changing access to education and well-being guidance to vulnerable women, adolescent girls and children across Malta and Gozo.

Ina Henkels won the grand raffle’s top prize of a luxury weekend for two at Villa Fiorita, Taormina, including €250 travel subsidy, sponsored by Steffi Portelli.

The raffle itself raised a record-breaking €8,000 towards the total.

For further details visit www.aiwmalta.com.