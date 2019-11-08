The Association of International Women in Malta is holding its third annual Christmas fair on November 16 at the InterContinental Malta, St Julian’s.

The fair is being held earlier than in previous years, so that everyone can kickstart their Christmas shopping and preparations before the onset of the festive season.

There will be about 50 stalls offering jewellery, food, bags, scarves, candles, tea, pottery, health and beauty products, wooden toys and more.

The participation of local artisans from Greece, China, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Italy, Venezuela, Hungary, Japan, Austria, the UK, Denmark, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Canada, Vietnam and Malta will ensure an international flavour.

The members of the association will be presenting stalls with locally handcrafted goods, colourful woven bags and baskets from Borneo, home-baked goodies and bric-a-brac treasures, among others.

Local jazz group The Offbeat Quartet will perform. During music breaks, there will be Greek dancing and other dances by the Sunrise Dance Group organised by the China Cultural Centre.

There will be fun events for children, including a stall where they can paint a wooden toy of their choice, face painting and a photo booth (not just for children).

The InterContinental will host a bar for both food and drink. Companies and individuals throughout Malta are generously providing prizes, including the main raffle prize, which is a return flight for two to Vienna, compliments of Air Malta, with two nights’ accommodation at the InterContinental Vienna.

Proceeds from the fair will go to the Karl Vella Foundation and the SOAR Service of the St Jeanne Antide Foundation. Entrance to the fair is free.

The fair will start at 10am and run until 5pm.