As science and technology continue to explore new concepts and ideas, the field of research and innovation remain industries that continue to develop very fast.

Innovation is a very important element in the operation of an interactive science centre such as Esplora because it has the capacity to shape its progress and success.

A crucial element to reach our goal is local and international collaboration with operators in the fields of science, technology, research and innovation, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, skills and competences.

At Esplora, we have always had active collaboration with prominent organisations, which have helped us develop innovative solutions and encourage open communication while building lasting relationships that result in mutual benefits.

We are building on the good work that has already been done while opening up even more opportunities for international collaborations through which, both as a science centre and as a country, our potential in the important fields of science and technology can continue to grow.

On a recent official visit to Beijing, China we had discussions with various Chinese organisations that served to strengthen the cooperation between our two countries in the fields of science and technology.

China is demonstrating strong development in these sectors, a development positioning it as a major force in these fields. Therefore, this was a valuable opportunity to explore how the two countries can work together in future and cooperate on important projects and exchange of knowledge and scientific expertise.

We also agreed on a plan for greater cooperation in the field of space education, with the possibility of mutually exploiting each other’s strengths and resources, with the aim of accelerating progress towards future space exploration and innovation.

One of our main goals is to dispel the notion that science subjects are something to be avoided and, instead, we aim to show how science is all around us and how it impacts our daily lives. The Esplora team has a great passion for their work, as manifested in their interaction with visitors and how they help Maltese families have a memorable visit that is also fun.

At Esplora, we do not expect people to come to us all the time but also work to bring science and technology closer to communities, staging various activities in Maltese and Gozitan localities where everybody can try their hand at the hands-on science.

We are particularly proud of the roadshow that we organised together with NASA and the American Center of Science and Industry – COSI, which has one of the largest community outreach educational programmes in the US. During these visits, we met children and students of all ages and demonstrated experi­ments while COSI even handed out their renowned interactive boxes, the ‘COSI Learning Lunchbox’.

Esplora [is] an important part of school curricula

This roadshow was concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) and COSI. This MOU will lead to collaboration in the way we deliver science activities in the community and exchange of educa­tional knowledge in the space sector, a knowledge that will help us achieve our goals in the field of space.

Also recently, together with the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation, Keith Azzopardi Tanti we had meetings with a governmental delegation from the United Arab Emirates. The discussions with the UAE delegation ranged from the strategy for artificial intelligence to the regulatory aspect in the field of gaming. While in our country, the delegation renewed the MOU they have with the MCST so that together we can continue to strengthen our work in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

Everybody can have a go at hands-on science.

As Esplora, we recognise the great importance that schools have in the education of future generations and we see all educators as our ambassadors, especially since we strongly believe that an increase in STEM choices in schools will lead to a stronger science and technology industry, with opportunities for more innovation and investments in these fields.

While providing accessible and hands-on learning experiences that engage and motivate young people to explore the beauty of science at Esplora, we recognise the importance of educators as key stakeholders in achieving this goal. We are very proud of the arrangements we have with the educational sector making Esplora an important part of school curricula, which arrangements need to be further strengthened.

Last week, Esplora also hosted the annual conference of ECSITE, the most prominent meeting in Europe of the European network of science centres and museums, bringing together professionals who are involved in the field of science. ECSITE 2023 brought to Malta more than 900 professionals from all over the world who, thus, had the opportunity to discuss emerging trends, share their experiences, learn from each other, network and, at the same time, get ideas that can help them in their science communication work. Being chosen to host it was a great honour for Malta and a significant achievement for the science centre.

ECSITE was an opportunity for us to showcase our knowledge in science communication at an international level and to establish new partnerships with centres, museums and other science organisations. Now that this important conference is successfully over, in the coming weeks we shall conduct more discussions with various countries in order to bring more opportunities to our country and more innovation at Esplora. At the same time, we will continue to work hard to bring science and technology closer to the community.

Olaf McKay is a senior director at Esplora.