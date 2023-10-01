Malta Waterpolo Referees Association president Mario Dalli represented the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta at the LEN Seminar for waterpolo referees and technical Delegates held in Barcelona last month.

The aim of the seminar was to discuss the new waterpolo rules as provided by World Aquatics in January 2023.

The main speakers at this seminar were LEN TWPC president Angel Moliner, secretary Dejan Perisic, vice president Tamas Molnar, member Nikos Stravlopulos as well as WWRA president Boris Margeta.

Peter Balzan the MWRA secretary and international referee, travelled to Rijeka for the qualification of the Euro Cup between September 23 and 25.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.om