Heritage Malta is celebrating International Lace Day – observed worldwide on July 11 – with an event at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

Lacemaking was mastered in Malta centuries ago but the craft was given a huge boost with the arrival of the Knights of the Order of St John. Demand surged during the baroque period, when clothes were adorned with intricate lace designs. Lacemaking gained new impetus during the 19th century, when well-organised production houses were set up.

Heritage Malta’s event on Sunday will see various lacemakers practising their craft throughout the day in the palace’s Castellania Courtyard. Complementing this activity, there will be two guided tours of the palace – one in Maltese at 10.30am and another in English at 2pm.

Participants will not only learn about the Inquisitor’s Palace chequered history but will also gain useful insight into the national textile collection housed at the palace and into efforts to keep the old tradition of Maltese lacemaking passed on from one generation to the next. They will have the opportunity to speak to the lacemakers in the palace courtyard and may also try their hand at lacemaking should they wish to. Disposable gloves will be provided.

Tickets may be bought online from Heritage Malta’s website at www.heritagemalta.org.

The Inquisitor’s Palace will also be open to other visitors on the day as per normal hours, that is from 10am till 4.30pm, with the usual admission fees.

All visitors are required to strictly adhere to the health authorities’ COVID-19 regulations.