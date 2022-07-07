An international Marian symposium was recently held at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Karmni Grima, on May 25, 1932, aged 94.

The symposium, organised by Ta’ Pinu sanctuary administration, together with the International Pontifical Academy of Mary and the Marianum Pontifical Institute of Rome, had as its title Xi jfisser tieħu għandek lil Marija? (What does it mean to take Mary to you?).

Among the speakers were international Mariology experts Fr Stefano Cecchin, OFM, and Fr Salvatore Perrella, OSM.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, Ċentru Arti Liturġika Eikon director Fr Roberto Gauci, Ta’ Pinu sanctuary director Gerard Buhagiar and Sacred Heart of Jesus seminary director Fr Richard Farrugia also participated. Fr Samuel Grech presented his doctoral thesis on Our Lady Ta’ Pinu call to Karmni Grima.

The symposium was based on the message Pope Francis delivered during his recent visit to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

It offered participants the opportunity to reflect profoundly on the phrase of St John’s Gospel: U minn dak il-ħin id-dixxiplu ħadha għandu (And from that hour the disciple took her to his own home (19:27).

Grima, a pious spinster from Għarb, born in 1838, had heard Our Lady call her from the titular Assumption painting in a small chapel which was to become the famous basilica of Ta’ Pinu.