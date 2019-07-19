After last year’s first MUSIC+ festival, this year the Classique Foundation will be presenting the second edition, which will take place between September 27 and November 1. Similar to last year’s edition, the second event will consist of recitals from local and international artists, master classes in different musical instruments, workshops for primary school students, talks and an opera from children to children.

This year, MUSIC+ will feature three master classes in violin, piano and clarinet. On the morning of September 28, internationally acclaimed violinist Anastasiya Petryshak will give a master class in violin at the Sacred Heart Seminary, Victoria, while on the same day Lorenzo Meo will be giving a piano master class at the Exhibition Hall of the Gozo Ministry.

Petryshak won numerous international competitions and has played in various countries all over the world. In 2017 she signed an exclusive contract with Sony Classical. In 2018 she released her first CD entitled Amato Bene, recorded with the Stradivari violin Il Toscano of 1690.

Meo is an Italian pianist and composer. He is the prizewinner of several international piano competitions and has also received a Master’s degree in chamber music from the National Academy of Santa Cecilia in Rome. He has featured in the most prestigious venues around the world. Actively engaged in the performance of contemporary music, Meo regularly premieres works written for and dedicated to him.

On October 19, clarinettist Corrado Giuffredi will give a master class in clarinet at the Gozo VPA School in Xewkija. Principal clarinettist of the Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, Giuffredi has performed in numerous concerts and international festivals around the world with the Orchestra Filarmonica della Scala under the baton of Riccardo Muti and Daniel Barenboim. He has also recorded for labels such as EMI, Decca, Arts, Fonè and Stradivarius. Corrado teaches clarinet at the Istituto Musicale Superiore in Modena and presents master classes around the world.

Giuffredi is a Backun and Legere Reeds artist.

Applications for all three master classes are now open. The deadline is mid-August. For more details contact musicplusgozo@gmail.com.