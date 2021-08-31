A group that monitors threats to the media in the EU has said it was "highly concerned" about attempts to discredit Maltese journalism with hoax websites and emails.

Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) said it stood by journalists and activists targeted by the disinformation campaign.

In a statement the MFRR, together with ARTICLE 19, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) and International Press Institute (IPI), said called by those behind the attacks to "immediately end their campaign".

"The Maltese state must swiftly investigate and prosecute any criminal acts committed in this context," it said.

MFRR also called on the Maltese authorities to implement the recommendations of the public inquiry into the murder, "including those stemming from its identification of the State’s failure to protect reporters and media workers before attacks escalate to physical violence".

Over the past few days, several websites, including those of TVM, Lovin Malta, Newsbook, Net News and Repubblika, were the target of copycat websites that carried fake stories.

The stories seem to have been orchestrated in a way that would cast doubt on the ongoing prosecution of Yorgen Fenech, who is awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

They also attack the credibility of some of his most vocal critics, including blogger Manuel Delia and Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi.

Fenech has categorically denied any direct or indirect involvement in a disinformation campaign based on fake email exchanges and fraudulent websites.

The MFRR's comments come just hours before a demonstration outside Castille, where Repubblika, Occupy Justice and Delia will be protesting in response to the escalating disinformation campaign.